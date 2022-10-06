Rangers win dramatic Bob Radcliffe Cup tie

Fivemiletown Utd2

Rathfriland Rangers4

THE first team faced a tough trip to Fivemiletown in round two of the Bob Radcliffe Cup.

The initial exchanges reflected that with both teams creating half chances that they were unable to convert.

Rathfriland did take the lead on the 33 minute when Jack Graham hit the net following a good passage of play before Ross Black scored a brilliant trademark free kick from 25 yards out.

Half time: 0-2

Rathfriland may have expected to continue where they left off in the first half but were soon brought down to earth with two quickfire goals from the hosts in the 50th and 52nd minutes to make the score 2-2.

The lead was restored three minutes later when the impressive Harry Campbell scored from close range.

After 62 minutes manager Wilson changed the formation and brought on Andy Wilson to replace right back Jesse Carson, and it was Wilson who made an immediate impact with a goal to make it 2-4.

A solid performance from the back four, led by man of the match Dalton Tate closed out the match to book a place in the next round of the Bob Radcliffe Cup and keep alive hopes of making the Christmas showpeice final for the third time in four years.

Rathfriland Rangers: Bryan McMullan, Jesse Carson, Jack Graham, Ross Black, Harry Campbell, Dalton Tate, Matty Holloway, Andrew Kilmartin, Ruairi Fitzpatrick, Lee Newell, Andrew Wilson.

Subs: Andrew Wilson, Jordan Hayes, Stephen Greene, Alastair Wilson.