Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 16 August 2022 8:40
Here's the UK weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
The case was heard at Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry courthouse.
Sandra Henderson and Jane Barr were among the visitors enjoying the Sunflower Fields.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson enjoys a selfie with his two new council recruits Alan Lewis (left) and Henry Reilly (second left), along with South Down MLA Diane Forsythe (right) and Cllr Glyn Hanna.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
County Down Outlook
8 Main Street, Rathfriland
County Down
BT34 5PS
Tel: 028 4063 0202