Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 15 September 2022 19:21
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, September 16 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
The man appeared in Newry Magistrates' Court this morning.
The case was heard at Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry courthouse.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
County Down Outlook
8 Main Street, Rathfriland
County Down
BT34 5PS
Tel: 028 4063 0202