Member of the public passes away at Dromore recycling centre

A MEMBER of the public has tragically passed away while attending the dump facility in Dromore.

The individual became unwell while visiting Dromore Household Recycling Centre, and unfortunately passed away.

The facility is ran by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and, in a statement, the authority issued its condolences to the individual's family.

It read: "The Council would like to offer its sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, and thank our staff for their professional and dignified assistance during this difficult time."

As a mark of respect, the centre will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday). The Centre will reopen as normal on Friday, 17 June.

