Mourne teenager crashed into wall while drunk

A BALLYMARTIN man has been banned from the roads after drunkenly crashing his van into a wall.

Declan Martin, 18, of Ballyveaghmore Road, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that at just after 1am on 18 March this year, police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballyveaghmore Road in Ballymartin, with a Ford Transit van having driven into a stone wall.

A further report was made to say that the defendant had been driving without permission at the time and checks on police systems revealed that he was uninsured to use the vehicle.

On arrival at the scene, they observed the van having collided with the wall on a bend in the road and an hour later at 2am, police attended an address and spoke to the defendant, who stated he had been driving the van.

He provided a preliminary breath sample for a test, which he failed, and he was conveyed to Banbridge police station.

There, he gave an evidential breath sample which produced a reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 27 micrograms over the legal limit of 35.

In his defence, the court heard Martin had lost his job with Randox as a result of government policy change in late April.

“Although not insured, all the damage caused to both the van and the wall has been covered by Mr Martin and I think this young man has learnt a very valuable lesson,” added counsel.

He was handed a 12 month disqualification and fined £200 for driving with excess alcohol, £100 in respect of taking the vehicle without consent and a further £200 for having no insurance.