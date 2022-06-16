Where to find free parking in Banbridge for Armed Forces Day event

THE ABC Council has confirmed more than 1,000 free car parking spaces will be available for those attending Armed Forces Day in Banbridge this Saturday (18 June)

Celebrated throughout the UK in June every year, Armed Forces Day presents a unique opportunity to recognising serving personnel from all three services for their hard work, discipline and bravery whilst also paying tribute to veterans whose service will never be forgot.

This year, the council has confirmed eight event designated car parks will be on offer all within walking distance of Banbridge Rugby Club.

The spaces will be allocated on a first come first service basis and the council is advising those who wish to use the spaces to arrive as early as possible. Visitors are also asked to note they will not be able to park on-site at the rugby club on the day.

To accommodate the needs of wheelchair users and people with limited mobility a number of pre-bookable spaces will be available at Banbridge Baptist Church in Kenlis Street. The church has space for 120 vehicles in total and 60 disabled parking spaces will be made available available with 20 of these allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Those wishing to avail of these spaces must be a registered blue badge holder in order to be eligible for a space and it must be displayed in your car along with a car parking pass that will be sent to you upon registering.

The seven other free car parking sites available will be: Abercorn Primary School; Banbridge Academy; Banbridge Health and Care Centre; Banbridge Group Surgery; Banbridge High School; Bannside Presbyterain and Scarva Street Presbyterian Church.