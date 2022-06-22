Cabra school community to walk the Mournes in solidarity with Ukraine

MEMBERS of the Cabra community have called on Mourne mountain goers to join them in an act of solidarity with a local primary school worker.

St Paul’s Primary School Cabra and Cabra Community Association are organising a climb of Slieve Donard this Saturday (25 June) to show the area’s support for classroom assistant, Yanna Jennings, whose native country Ukraine continues to fight in the face of war.

Commenting on the plans, St Paul’s principal Declan Mason said: “We’re very conscious that we have a member of staff in Mrs Jennings who comes in here every day and is so dedicated to all of the kids, yet this is what’s going on back in her home.

“She would say that she’s one of the lucky ones as it has been a long time since she lived in Ukraine but her family are still over there and as a school and local community, we felt it was important that we did something to show solidarity,” he added.

