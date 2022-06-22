Kilkeel woman spat on a traffic warden who gave her a parking ticket

A WOMAN who now “accepts full responsibility” for spitting on a traffic warden who gave her a ticket has been convicted at the local court.

Teresa White, 43, of Grange Meadows, was convicted of common assault at a sitting of Newry Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 7 September last year police attended Cornmarket in Newry where they spoke to the victim, who said they had been assaulted the previous day on Upper Edward Street.

The victim, a traffic warden, said he had been assaulted by a woman driving a black Volkswagen Golf.

She approached him and verbally abused him, calling him "scum" for putting a parking ticket on her car.

White then spat on him and threw the parking ticket at him.

The traffic warden noted her registration and passed it to police, who attended White's home.

During a notebook interview, she then refused to comply with police and demanded they leave the house.

All she told officers was that she hadn't spat on the traffic warden, claiming he was "very cheeky to me and was saying he would make the price go higher".

She claimed she spat on the ground and, when asked by police if the traffic warden’s bodycam would back up her account she claimed it would.

Defence counsel said at the time of the offence White was “assisting a friend who was terminally ill to attend an appointment”.

She added that White “accepts full responsibility and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity".

It was further stated by White's defence there were three character references on her behalf with the court which “speak to her character and involvement in the local community”.

Having read the references, District Judge Eamonn King said: "Those references refer to someone who wasn't the person who spat at a traffic warden for doing his job.

“To spit at anybody is an atrocious act in any circumstances, particularly during Covid.”

Judge King imposed a fine of £250, along with a £15 offender levy.

White’s defence then requested the “maximum time to pay”, which is six months.

However, Judge King was emphatic in denying the request, stating she is on benefits of “£736 per fortnight plus £247 per month, tax free”.