Rathfriland High's Eva writes poem fit for a queen

A RATHFRILAND pupil is set for a date at Stormont after her poem about Her Majesty The Queen caught the eye of competition judges.

Eva Martin, who is a Year 9 student at Rathfriland High School, was recognised as part of an Education Authority initiative that saw pupils from schools across the country submit poetry entries in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Landing first place in her respective category, Eva also bagged a £200 cash prize for her efforts and has been invited to attend a prize giving ceremony along with other winners in Parliament Buildings this week.

Helen Wilson, Head of the English Department at Rathfriland High School, said: “She always goes the extra mile, that’s the type of girl that Eva is."

