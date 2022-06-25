Caught eating meat she had stolen from shop

A BANBRIDGE woman caught eating meat she had stolen from a shop has been fined.

Mandy Louise O'Toole, 29, of Reilly Park in the town was convicted of theft at Banbridge Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that on 25 March this year, police received a report from Eurospar on Scarva Street that goods totaling £29.29 had been taken, including meat products and a box of Ferrero Rocher.

Two suspects, one male and one female, were identified on CCTV selecting items and putting them in the bag before leaving without making any attempt to pay for them.

O'Toole was identified by a member of staff from the post office who had dealt with her a few weeks previously.

Police went to O'Toole's address and found her in the process of eating some of the meat products which she had stolen.

An interview was carried out by police and she admitted having stolen the items.

Defence counsel conceded his client had been “caught red handed” but said she had “not wasted anyone’s time with her guilty plea”.

He said the second person involved was her then partner, who has since passed away before adding he hoped O'Toole could "get on an even keel and put this matter behind her".

District Judge Eamonn King fined her £75 along with imposing a £15 offender levy. He ordered her to pay £15 compensation to Eurospar, noting she had carried out the theft with another individual and should pay half of the value of the goods taken.