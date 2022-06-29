Mr Goucher bids farewell to Annalong Primary after over 20 years as principal

THE principal of Annalong Primary School has expressed his appreciation for the school community over the years as he steps down from his role.

Speaking to The Outlook, Andre Goucher fondly recalled the memories he has made at the school since he was appointed to the role of principal back in 2000.

He stated: “Over the years we've seen many changes in the school, but one constant has remained – the children have always been a joy to teach.

“In the 38 years I’ve been teaching, I always wake up and look forward to going to work.”

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.