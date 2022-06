Committee members of Loughbrickland 60 Plus Luncheon Club, including Ronnie and Margaret Mayne MBE, Mary McClimond, Irene Smart, Rachel Anderson, Dorothy Shannon, Freddie Cairns and Helen Killen, hosted a Platinum Jubilee Lunch, held in First Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church Hall.

Enjoying the Platinum Jubilee lunch were Ian Jenkins, William Camlin, Irene Smart, Jim McClimond and Norman Smart.

Mary Smyth, Helen Stewart, Margaret Haughey, Agnes Radcliffe, Ethel Radcliffe, Margaret Hillis and Beryl Andrews attended the Platinum Jubilee Lunch, hosted by Loughbrickland Over 60s Luncheon Club.

Anita Cowan, Maureen Whithorn, Alison Livingstone, Margaret Baird and Margaret Cupples enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee Lunch celebrations, held in First Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church Hall.

Louise Byrne, Teresa McKay, Mary Burns, Vera Campbell and Lily Byrne look forward to their Platinum Jubilee Lunch, hosted by Loughbrickland 60 Plus Luncheon Club.

Isobel Moorhead and husband Allison, along with Sally Buller, enjoyed a refreshing cup of tea and a chat at the Platinum Jubilee Lunch held in First Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church Hall.

Trevor and Evelyn McCaughey came dressed for the occasion of a Platinum Jubilee Lunch, hosted by Loughbrickland 60 Plus Luncheon Club in First Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church Hall.