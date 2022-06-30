Popular Hilltown pub goes on the market

Popular Hilltown pub goes on the market

The popular Hilltown bar Minny Doyle's is now on the market.

THE proprietor of a popular bar and restaurant in Hilltown has put their business up for sale.

Since 2003, Joanne Mullan has been running Minny Doyle’s on Hilltown’s Main Street, serving the locals as they celebrate life events and special occasions.

For those looking for a night out of craic and live entertainment, Minny Doyle’s is often a first choice and Joanne says she enjoys her job.

But now, it’s time for a new chapter for the local woman and her family who have decided to sell the pub.

Joanne told The Outlook: “We’ve had our time at the bar and we've loved being there.

“My heart is broke to see it go.

“We just think it’s the right time for someone new to come in who might have fresh ideas for what to with the space.”

