Officers hospitalised as police car rammed in Rathfriland incident

A TEENAGER has been charged with almost two dozen motoring offences following an incident in Rathfriland last night which saw two police officers end up in hospital.

He has been charged in relation to a road traffic collision on the Drumlough Road last night (Monday), in which a police vehicle was rammed by a car and two officers taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The 17-year-old boy faces 23 motoring related charges, including four counts of dangerous driving, four counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Newry Youth Court on Friday, 5 August.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.