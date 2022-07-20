Banbridge man (33) pressured 16-year-old co-worker to send him a topless photograph

A BANBRIDGE man who pressured a 16-year-old co-worker to send him a topless photo of herself has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Philip Morrison, 33, of Bambrick Terrace in the town, was convicted of improper use of the public electronic communications network and intentionally encouraging the girl to distribute an indecent photograph to him.

The court heard that on 19 January this year, police received a referral from social services relating to a man.

The individual concerned was a manager at Domino's in Banbridge and he had been out on a work party night out in December.

Police had been told he sent a picture of his genitals to a 16-year-old employee.

She also told police he had asked her to send him photographs.

The girl was concerned with what would happen at work and sent a photo of her breasts to Morrison.

He was interviewed by police and made an admission to the incident, conceding he had requested photos from the 16 year old co-employee.

Defence counsel Kevin Magill said Morrison is “extremely embarrassed and remorseful about his stupid actions”.

Mr Magill said they have had “dire consequences in terms of his employment and a lesson has been learned from this, which he will continue to have to deal with”.

Commenting ahead of sentencing, District Judge Eamonn King said: “The facts are somewhat concerning in that there is what could be defined as an abuse of position.

“He was a manager of an establishment where the young person had a part time job and the abuse was such he approached and encouraged the unfortunate young individual to engage in the practice outlined before the court.”

Judge King imposed a five month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered him to sign the sex offender register for five years.