Banbridge man plays key role in live Twelfth coverage on GB News

A BANBRIDGE man has co-hosted coverage of the Twelfth celebrations on GB News, which was recently revealed to be the channel’s highest rated show.

Dr Gavin Hughes spoke to The Outlook about his experience hosting the Twelfth coverage in Armagh alongside former First Minister, Dame Arlene Foster.

The military archaeologist, author and historian was first asked to host BBC Twelfth Live 10 years ago and has been involved ever since, until this year's cancellation.

Thankfully, he was presented a new opportunity this year to host the celebrations on the GB News channel.

Dr Hughes said: “When Dame Arlene and GB News contacted me to join the commentary team for the new live coverage, I was genuinely excited to be involved with the project as I simply love the opportunity of presenting the history or archaeology of a place or event in all its forms.”

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.