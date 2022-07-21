Jorja drumming up major pipe band success

A DRUMLOUGH teenager has added to her already impressive haul of marching band trophies with the All Ireland Drum Major Championship accolade.

Jorja Turkington’s success at Grade Novice level in New Ross, County Wexford comes just weeks after she triumphed at the UK Pipe Band Championships in Lurgan and finished runner-up at Greenock’s British Pipe Band Championships earlier this season.

Speaking to The Outlook about her accomplishments, Jorja’s father Gary said: “This is only her second full year of competing.

“Jorja’s granny, Mavis, used to play the side drum [in Drumlough Highland Pipe Band], so it was down to her I suppose that the connection emerged and Jorja became interested in drum majoring,” he added.

