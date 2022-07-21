Man (41) asked post officer worker if he could smell her underwear

A MAN who made sexual comments to a young woman working at a post office counter before trying to grab her has been convicted of common assault.

Anthony Patrick Smyth, 41, with an address at Old Mill Road, between Scarva and Loughbrickland, had been charged with attempted sexual assault, but that charge was withdrawn during the contested hearing at Banbridge Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that on 2 January this year, at 1.15pm, Smyth attended the store in which the victim was working and went to the post office counter.

He made various comments to her, including saying to her: "Can I smell your underwear?"

She then said to him, "what do you want?"

"You," he replied, "you in my bed."

The victim asked if he was going to buy anything and he asked for cigarettes.

She then turned back to reach for the cigarettes, at which point, Smyth commented: "You didn't tell me you wear thongs."

"I don't, but how do you know?" she replied.

"I can see the line in your trousers," Smyth responded.

When the victim was then giving him his change, he reached across to try to grab her.

Defence counsel said Smyth "hasn't accepted fully all the comments made".

"He went in there drunk and is adamant he didn't say such things and didn't think he did.

"As a common assault it's really the lowest end and there was perspex between them at all times and whatever was said, she was happy to serve him.

"He makes a momentary grab and she pulls back."

Commenting, District Judge Eamonn King said: "He has 20 previous convictions and they are peppered with drink entries.

"It's quite clear he has an issue with alcohol and, while under the influence, the dialogue he had with this unfortunate young lady was disgusting.

"People engaged in employment going about their business are entitled to expect the people they come into contact with treat them with respect and dignity and not to engage in the type of dialogue this man was engaged in on this occasion."

Judge King then imposed a two month prison sentence, suspended for two years.