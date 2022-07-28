New Banbridge games cafe gets ready to roll

A UNIQUE cafe will soon be opening its doors in Banbridge, much to the delight of gaming enthusiasts across the district.

Business owners Aaron Bushby and Harry Singer spoke to The Outlook about their excitement as they prepare for the opening of ‘Roast and Roll’ - the town’s first and only board games cafe.

The two local men enjoy playing card games and board games in their free time, and say the cafe has been a longtime dream in the making.

Aaron says: “We’re both very interested in social games, like Dungeons and Dragons, and other board games, and card games.

“It came to a point where we didn’t know where things were going career-wise, so we thought we’d try and start something that we love.”

