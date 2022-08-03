Funeral details confirmed of Rathfriland man who died on holiday

THE funeral of a Rathfriland man who died in a tragic accident while on holiday is to take place tomorrow (Thursday).

David Hanna passed away after fainting in a swimming pool at the Globales Palmanova Hotel in Majorca.

According to reports, police and paramedics tried to revive him when they reached the scene and took over from lifeguards, but were unable to save him.

The local man, who was originally from Bessbrook, lived at Ashleigh Meadows, Rathfriland with his mother. He had recently lost his father at the beginning of the year.

David had worked as a caretaker at Banbridge Academy for a number of years.

His funeral will be held in Bessbrook Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, followed by committal in Armagh Road Presbyterian Cemetery.

David was the father of Rachel, Sophie and Jake, son of Beth and the late Billy, brother of Cheryl and her partner Lester and uncle to Gary and his wife Jane.

Donations in lieu of flowers can, if desired, be made to The NI Air Ambulance C/O Robert J Bready, Newry Road, Rathfriland