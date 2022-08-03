Warrenpoint Port to welcome its largest ever cruise ship

WARRENPOINT Port is due to welcome its largest ever cruise ship this week.

The port will be welcoming the 180 metre (590 feet) Azamara Pursuit to dock on Friday, 5 August and spend much of the day in South Down.

The Azamara is the largest ever cruise ship to dock in Warrenpoint and has a capacity of over 700 passengers and more than 400 crew.

It is the second of three cruise ships to dock at the port this summer. The passengers are being encouraged to disembark and experience the fantastic local tourism offering and warm welcome.

The Azamara Pursuit, while on its first visit to Warrenpoint, already has a connection with the locality. Back in 2018 it was the largest ship of its kind to have a refit in Belfast; carried out by Newry based outfitting firm MJM Marine, founded by Rathfriland man Brian McConville.

The ship is expected to sail up the Lough from 5am, docking at approximately 6am and will depart Warrenpoint at approximately 7.30pm on Friday evening.