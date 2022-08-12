Reilly and Lewis switch to DUP

TWO well known members of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have jumped ship to the DUP.

Cllr Alan Lewis has defected from the UUP while Cllr Henry Reilly has quit as an independent to join unionism's largest party.

Slieve Croob representative Cllr Lewis has been on the council since 2019 while Cllr Reilly has been a councillor for over 30 years.

Cllr Reilly originally represented the UUP before becoming an independent. He was elected as a UKIP representative in 2014 then briefly joined the TUV before returning to sit as an independent.

Welcoming the pair to the party, South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Slieve Croob Councillor Alan Lewis and Mournes Councillor Henry Reilly as they have announced their decision to join the DUP and strengthen our team on Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

Our South Down team has been highly motivated and growing and Alan and Henry’s decision to join has been an amazing addition, strengthening our local unionist voice.

"Both are excellent local councillors who work hard on the ground for their constituents and are strong in standing up for their political beliefs, especially in a council where unionists are in the minority. We are stronger together.

"I want to see a stronger and more cohesive unionism, working to strengthen our place within the Union. There is a unity of purpose within unionism in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and our party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has proven he is working to do everything in his power to build upon that.

"To anyone who wants to build a better Northern Ireland, I issue a warm invitation to join Alan and Henry and many others across Northern Ireland who have joined us in building a more united unionism."