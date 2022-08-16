Former Banbridge factory to be demolished in next fortnight

THE former Germinal factory in Banbridge is to be demolished by the end of the month, it has been revealed.

The company moved out of the Commercial Road factory several months ago, with the premises sitting empty since then.

It has now attracted anti-social behaviour and, following complaints made to her, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has confirmed she has been informed it will be demolished in the next couple of weeks.



The DUP representative said: “Over recent weeks I have been approached by a number of people expressing their concern at ongoing anti-social behaviour at the site of the former Germinal factory in Banbridge.



"Further to this, I engaged the site owner to pass on these concerns and to seek a way forward that alleviated the issues around ongoing anti-social behaviour. I am pleased to confirm the owner has indicated the factory will in fact be demolished by the end of August. This will hopefully bring an end to the anti-social behaviour.



"In the meantime I would encourage people to stay away from the site. No access is permitted, and that should be honoured to ensure the safety of everyone.”