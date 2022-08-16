Special fundraiser to mark what would have been little Bobby’s 18th birthday

THE Rathfriland community is rallying together to celebrate the memory of a local little boy and raise funds for a great cause.

The family of Bobby Bready Johnston, who would have been celebrating his 18th birthday this month, have teamed up with local business, the Rustic Lounge to put on a fundraising event in honour of their beloved son and brother.

Bobby sadly passed away in December of 2008, at just four years of age after a brave battle with illness.

Although his life was short, Bobby’s family are forever grateful to the ‘Make a Wish’ foundation for helping them to create memories they will cherish forever after their loss.

And speaking to The Outlook ahead of the fundraiser, Bobby’s mum Lisa said they wanted to mark what would have been Bobby’s 18th birthday.

“We just thought we'd like to mark Bobby's birthday in some way and just raise some money for charity,” she said.

“So, we decided it would be for Make a Wish because the charity was so close us and Bobby just loved getting his wish.”

