Banbridge off licence owner fined for opening on Easter Sunday

A BANBRIDGE man whose off licence was open on Easter Sunday has been convicted of breaching the licensing laws.

Killian McDonnell, 50, of Ballymoney Road, was convicted of selling intoxicating liquor on Easter Day at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 4 April last year, Easter Sunday, police were on patrol in Bessbrook when they saw customers leaving Millvale Off Sales.

Police went into the off licence and found a staff member behind the till with a customer about to make a purchase.

They advised both parties the transaction couldn’t be made as the off licence shouldn’t be open.

The staff member contacted McDonnell over the phone to report what had happened and police checks of the till roll found there had been transactions totalling £240 that day.

Defence counsel Kevin O'Hare started to say that McDonnell had ”fallen foul of our rather archaic licensing laws”, before District Judge Eamonn King intervened, saying: “One day in the year seems reasonable.”

“That’s a fair enough observation,” conceded Mr O'Hare, adding his client had been “running the bar with off licence for about 10 years without incident in terms of adherence to the licensing laws.”

District Judge King then imposed a fine of £200, along with a £15 offender levy.