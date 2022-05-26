Kilkeel drink driver found to be almost five times limit

A KILKEEL woman who was driving at almost five times the legal limit has had her licence revoked.

Julie Anderson, 48, of Harbour Road, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol in her breath and failing to stop for police at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 18 April this year, at 1.55pm, police were made aware of a red Mini Cooper parked on the Ballyardle Road in Kilkeel with a female slumped over the wheel. It was also reported to police there were empty bottles of alcohol around her and the engine was running.

Police arrived at 2.20pm and saw the car coming towards them. They turned their lights on to indicate to her to stop but she kept driving and crossed the white line towards them, forcing police to take evasive action.

They then turned round to follow her and try to get her to stop, with lights and sirens activated.

She then indicated left and pulled into a driveway. Her window was down slightly and police identified themselves to her, at which point she started to move forward, appearing to not be paying any attention to police.

Anderson continued to move forward at a slow speed, revving her engine.

One of the officers then put their arm through the window and took the keys from the ignition.

When detained by police, she was noted to have very slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol.

An evidential sample of breath was taken, giving a reading of 172 micrograms of alcohol, nearly five times the drink drive limit.

Defence counsel stated Anderson had entered a guilty plea “at the very earliest opportunity”.

He said that on the date in question Anderson “had purchased a couple of bottles of wine in Kilkeel and parked close to the shop and consumed one of them”.

It was added that Anderson “has very little recollection and is very remorseful” and had begun a three week residential placement in an effort to address alcohol issues. He further stated Anderson has experienced a “very recent marriage breakdown and contact with her two sons has totally ceased”, but added she is “at last addressing her problems of her own volition”.

District Judge Eamonn King disqualified her from driving for 12 months and fined her £365, including a £15 offender levy.