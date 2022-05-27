SRC to deliver exciting job finding programme in Kilkeel Harbour

After consultation with stakeholders in the Kilkeel Harbour area, SRC has developed the Harbour Skills & Jobs project which aims to promote lifelong learning, growth, and job-based recovery in Kilkeel area.

SRC has been very fortunate to have gained funding from SEAFLAG to run this project and deliver a new innovating job funding programme in the Kilkeel area.

The South East Area Fishers Local Action Group (SEAFLAG), launched in 2018 and was awarded £2.3m to deliver community-led local development in the Ardglass, Kilkeel and Portavoige. The SEAFLAG Development Strategy has been developed to help sustain Northern Ireland fishing communities, invest in skills, create jobs, and enhance the environment.

SEAFLAG has been established to provide support for the sustainable development of the fisheries area. SEAFLAG seeks to address the social and economic issues in the fishing dependent communities through the development of community and private sector capacity to initiate deliver and manage sustainable projects.

This project will run in in partnership with Clanrye Training Group and collaborate with local businesses, Jobs and Benefits and other stakeholders. The motive behind this project is to address the gap in skills across many industries and attract local people to consider a change in career or possibly kickstart their career journey!

The project will consist of a 12-week paid training and placement programme for 16 lucky individuals in areas such as Business, ICT, Marine Engine & Engineering, Food Technology, Graphic Design and much more!!

One week one, individuals will attend SRC to receive the underpinning knowledge and skills to better equip them for their workplace and in doing so will gain an accredited training course.

SRC and Clanrye Group will work with each employer throughout the 12-week programme to ensure students are gaining invaluable skills and knowledge that are necessary to progress them into possible employment. Students may be afforded the opportunity to secure full time employment after the programme is completed.

If you are interested in the project or would like to find our more, please contact the following individuals:

Jim Cunningham

T: 07711981732 E: cunninghamj@src.ac.uk Or Lesley Hamilton T: 07841 102846 E: hamiltonl@src.ac.uk