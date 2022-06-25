Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 25 June 2022 22:41
Here's the weather forecast for Sunday, June 26, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Caught eating meat she had stolen from shop
'Skinner' released by Coleraine
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Robert's try sends Banbridge team viral
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Dromara’s mountain man Zak relishing his Italian Job
The case was heard at Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse.
Eva Martin, whose award winning poem has been recognised by competition judges.
Patrycja Wyrebek.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
County Down Outlook
8 Main Street, Rathfriland
County Down
BT34 5PS
Tel: 028 4063 0202