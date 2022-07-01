Judge asks if ‘self-medicating’ drug offenders ever consider using cod liver oil instead

A JUDGE has questioned whether people who choose to “self-medicate” with illegal drugs ever choose to simply try cod liver oil instead.

District Judge Eamonn King posed the question when dealing with a 57-year-old woman who said she was taking cannabis for her health conditions.

Mary Lennon, of Hollyridge Lane in Newry was convicted of possession of a Class B controlled drug at a sitting of Newry Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 13 March this year, police carried out a search of the defendant’s address following investigations.

After gaining entry to the property, she told police she had cannabis and handed it to police.

A further amount of cannabis along with drug related paraphernalia was found in her bedroom, with the drugs seized estimated to be worth £90.

She was arrested, interviewed and made full admissions, telling police she didn’t know it was illegal to possess the drugs.

Defence counsel said Lennon had “accepted her guilt at the very beginning”.

He said she has “various health difficulties and was using this substance for medicinal purposes. She accepts now this can’t happen and will speak to her GP about alternative treatments”.

Referring to the number of people who appear before him claiming their drug use was for medicinal purposes, District Judge Eamonn King enquired: “When these people self-medicate, do they ever take cod liver oil?”

“I haven’t canvassed that with them,” replied her defence.

Judge King then ordered the destruction of the drugs seized and fined Lennon £150, along with imposing a £15 offender levy.