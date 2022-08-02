Kilkeel church opens sunflower field to 'enjoy God's creation'

MEMBERS of a local church have opened their stunning sunflower field to visits from the public.

Last Saturday, 30 July, visitors flocked to the Carginagh Road, where over 100,000 sunflowers have been planted by Christ Church in Kilkeel.

The project has been months in the making, after it was first launched back in January of this year, when Rev Alison Calvin suggested the idea to her congregation.

Alison spoke to The Outlook about what inspired her to take on the endeavour, saying: “I’d seen it done at another church and I thought it would be great for this area, especially with the Mourne Mountains in the background, I just thought it would be a beautiful backdrop.

“I’ve always loved sunflowers - I used to live in France and I was surrounded by them when I was there, so I just thought it would be lovely to bring them here.”

Visitors to the sunflower field are also welcome to leave donations for the Southern Area Hospice and renovation plans for the church.

