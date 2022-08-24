Jammy Gerry hits Drumgath jackpot twice in four months

Gerry Hart (right) pictured after winning the Drumgath lotto the first time around back in April of this year. 2234811c
A RATHFRILAND man is counting his lucky stars after winning his local Gaelic club’s lotto twice this year.
Gerry Hart has won a total of £32,900 within just four months through the Drumgath GAC lotto.
He first won the jackpot of £16,500 back in April and again on 8 August, winning a further £16,400.
Speaking to The Outlook, Gerry said he felt brilliant after winning the jackpot the first time around and couldn’t believe his luck when he won a second time.
He added: “It was absolutely great and I just couldn’t believe it.
“The second time, I just thought there’s no way it could be right – I thought it was a wind-up.”
Gerry won both times with the exact same round of numbers and entered the lotto through the app which he regularly uses.
He says: “It’s a good way to support the club too – for a pound it’s well worth it.
“They won the championship just recently and there's been a good buzz about the place.”
As for the reaction Gerry’s had from his friends and family, he says: “Most of them have been joking with me and saying it was fixed.
“They’ve called me a lot of jammy things – they’ve said a lot things you couldn’t put in the paper!”
