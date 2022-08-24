Jammy Gerry hits Drumgath jackpot twice in four months

Gerry Hart (right) pictured after winning the Drumgath lotto the first time around back in April of this year. 2234811c

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:05

A RATHFRILAND man is counting his lucky stars after winning his local Gaelic club’s lotto twice this year.

Gerry Hart has won a total of £32,900 within just four months through the Drumgath GAC lotto.

He first won the jackpot of £16,500 back in April and again on 8 August, winning a further £16,400.

Speaking to The Outlook, Gerry said he felt brilliant after winning the jackpot the first time around and couldn’t believe his luck when he won a second time.

He added: “It was absolutely great and I just couldn’t believe it.

“The second time, I just thought there’s no way it could be right – I thought it was a wind-up.”

Gerry won both times with the exact same round of numbers and entered the lotto through the app which he regularly uses.

He says: “It’s a good way to support the club too – for a pound it’s well worth it.

“They won the championship just recently and there's been a good buzz about the place.”

As for the reaction Gerry’s had from his friends and family, he says: “Most of them have been joking with me and saying it was fixed.

“They’ve called me a lot of jammy things – they’ve said a lot things you couldn’t put in the paper!”

