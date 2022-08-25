Armagh makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Armagh.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events, many of which are free, including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals allowing audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Local makers such as Nancy Moreland, Andrea Hayes, Sabine Wolnizcak and Ruth Osborne will all be involved in the celebrations and events this year.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector.

Traditional Rustic Wooden Stool Workshop

Location: The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, Market Street, Armagh

Date: Thursday 25th of August

Using traditional tools to shape green (unseasoned) wood is a pleasure that is hard to match. The beauty of green wood lies in its ability to be shaped easily as it is soft and easily worked with hand tools.

Stephen Ryan from Green Woodwork Ireland will teach you the skills needed to make your own piece of furniture in the form of a small rustic bench, encompassing the use of the shave horse and a variety of hand tools including the drawknife, auger drill and spoke shave. Aimed at the complete novice or those with some experience, this course is suitable for people both young and old.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.