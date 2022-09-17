More details of Christmas switch-on and twilight markets revealed

Further details have been revealed about when Santa Claus is coming to town!

And yes, we know – it’s not even Halloween yet.

However, preparations are well underway for this year’s Christmas lights switch-ons and twilight markets.

The events aims to showcase artists, handmade crafts, and Christmas delights.

Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council has announced that applications for trading are now being invited. BNL Productions have been appointed by Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council to deliver these events.

In total, 10 nights of street activities will take place across the borough to support the town centres and rural settlements promoting healthier high streets and increase community spirit.

Each event will have its own input to your local town through their local traders, walkabout entertainment, live music and draws many visitors to the town centres.

Here’s when the switch-ons and twilight markets will take place:

Portadown – Friday 18th November 2022 - 6pm – 9pm

Lurgan – Saturday 19th November 2022 - 6pm – 9pm

Donaghcloney – Thursday 24th November 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Banbridge – Friday 25th November 2022 - 6pm – 9pm

Richhill – Wednesday 30th November 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Keady – Thursday 1st December 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Tandragee – Thursday 1st December 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Markethill – Friday 2nd December 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Rathfriland – Friday 2nd December 2022 - 6pm – 8:30pm

Dromore – Saturday 3rd December 2022 - 4pm – 7pm

More details about the process to apply to become a trader at the events can be found here: https://www.bnlproductions.co.uk/acbc-markets-2022/