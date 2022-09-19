'Important night' ahead with meeting aimed at ending strike to be held

'Important night' ahead with meeting aimed at ending strike to be held
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Monday 19 September 2022 22:07

Sinn Féin councillor and Group Leader on ABC Council, Liam Mackle, has said all political parties must unite behind pay deal.

Speaking in advance of Tuesday night's special council meeting, which Cllr Mackle said was requested by the Sinn Féin grouping, he said it was "an important night".

He added, "A crucial vote will take place which could result in a pay deal fair to both the worker and the ratepayer. 

“If agreed it will bring the strike to an immediate end. 

“I would therefore urge all political parties to get behind this deal which was negotiated between council management and the unions toward the end of last week.

“The last six weeks have been a disaster for the ratepayer, for industrial relations and for our Borough. 

“It is vital that this deal receives the support of all political parties. It is only then that the strike can end to allow our focus to shift to recovery.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

County Down Outlook

8 Main Street, Rathfriland

County Down

BT34 5PS

Tel: 028 4063 0202