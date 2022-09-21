Striking council staff could be back to work on Thursday if union members vote in favour of deal

The strike involving workers at ABC Council will end tonight if union members give an agreement between council management and union representatives their blessing.

Last night the majority of councillors backed the approval of a conciliation agreement brokered by the Labour Relations Agency (LRA), between management and the Joint Trade Unions (JTUS) - Unite, Nipsa and GMB.

Following a vote, elected members approved the proposal for a bespoke local pay offer to staff, the council said.

The deal which will bring the industrial action to an end will cost the council annually in the region of £1.5m, with an additional £1.2m taken from Council reserves to fund the one-off cost of living payments. Payments relating to spinal points will be backdated to April 2022.

This morning the council and the unions met to discuss suspension of strike action.

A statement following that meeting, issued on behalf of the council and the Joint Trade Unions, said, "Following positive negotiations between Management and the Joint Trade Unions an agreement in principle has been reached and approved by Elected Members, it is agreed to suspend strike action from 0001hrs on Thursday, September 22, subject to a ballot of members on the agreement."

Should union members back the deal it would bring to an end a dispute which is now into its sixth week and has seen services disrupted across the borough, most notably bin collections.

Other services have also been affected, with leisure and recreation centres having their hours disrupted, events such as the Armagh Food and Cider festival cancelled and sporting fixtures which were to be played on council pitches also being axed.