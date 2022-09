BANBRIDGE charity campaign, Hiking for Little Heroes have announced the total amount of funds raised for the Cancer Fund for Children.

The team has raised a amazing total of £122,524.

The amount was announced on Friday, 23 September, a fitting date as it marked what would have been the birthday of little Adam Watson, who inspired the challenge with his courage and positive nature.

Full story in this week’s Outlook, which is in the shops now or through our digital newsstand - click here.