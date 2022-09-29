'Ridiculous' decision to permanently remove Rathfriland school crossing patrol slammed

CONCERN has been expressed over what appears to be the permanent withdrawal of the school crossing patrol at Travers Steel in Rathfriland.

The crossing is located at a busy junction where Downpatrick Street, Main Street and Castle Street meet.

The Outlook reported back in May that the Education Authority had not replaced the school crossing patrol worker who had retired in March.

At that time, Iveagh PS principal Stephen Carlisle said he hoped a crossing patrol would "be instated as soon as possible".

However, the Education Authority has now said no such patrol worker is necessary.

And that is a conclusion which DUP councillor for the area Ian Wilson says he finds "astonishing".

