Community fears expressed over speeding in Mayobridge

SIGNIFICANT concern is brewing among the Mayobridge community over dangerous driving in the area, writes Tammy-Lee Walsh.

Over the summer, a child was struck by a car on the Ballyvally Road, and the incident led to residents campaigning for better speeding restrictions to be implemented.

Councillor Gerry O'Hare is calling for an urgent speed assessment of the road.

He said: “Speeding is a major cause for concern for local residents on the Ballyvalley Road in Mayobridge.

“Sinn Féin are once again calling for a safety assessment to be carried out urgently to make this road safer for the community here.

“It was not long ago that an accident occurred involving a young child being knocked down and we have not yet seen anything done to improve the area.

“Will it take a fatality before action is finally taken to make this road safer?”

Cllr O'Hare went on to say that he will be contacting the DFI to carry out a road safety assessment in the lead up to the darker winter months.

He added: “Sinn Féin will continue to work hard to deliver real change across our towns and villages that improves the lives of local communities.”

Meanwhile, Mayobridge community activist and former SDLP councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick (pictured, right) is urging her fellow residents to play their part in making local roads safer.

Speaking to The Outlook, the local woman said speeding in the village is becoming a serious issue and putting lives in danger.

She added: “People need to know that our village is a 30mph zone, and they need to adhere to that.

“They’re driving through Mayobridge as though it’s a motorway.”

Gillian believes motorists are speeding through the village due to a lack of clear signage in the local area.

She said: “The hedges need to be cut back, because drivers on that road can’t even see the signs and they don’t know what the speed limit is.

“I’ve reported the issue with the road services through their online portal and I’ve reached out to the PSNI for them to come out with a speed trailer to highlight what speed people are doing.”

Although improved signage may help motorists driving through Mayobridge, Gillian emphasised that residents within the village - who are more than aware of the speeding limits - are also part of the problem.

She said: “It’s not always down to these little boy racers.

“There are people of my age who are rushing and breaking the speed limit as a result – some of them just think it doesn’t apply to them.”

As well as asking drivers in the village to be more considerate, Gillian says that walkers should be mindful of wearing visible clothing, especially coming into the darker evenings.

She added: “There’s people not wearing high-vis jackets when they’re out walking in these twilight evenings.

“I met a load of people wearing dark clothes out at night, and I wouldn’t mind but we’ve given plenty of high-vis jackets out to people, so there’s no excuse.

“It’s a simple thing to do to avoid causing absolute mayhem for drivers at night.

“A driver should be able to see the person clearly.”

As Gillian awaits a response from local authorities to apply improved speeding measures, she hopes by raising awareness, more people will be mindful of their speeding.

She concluded: “I just don’t want some child to get hurt or some family’s life to be destroyed because I didn’t speak out.”

“People just need to be mindful of where they are and doing their bit to make the roads a safer place.”