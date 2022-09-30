MLA's anger at 'disgraceful, hate fuelled vandalism' at Narrow Water

AN investigation is underway after poppy wreaths which were left at the site of the 1979 Narrow Water atrocity were vandalised.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage at the memorial to the ambush, which was the deadliest attack on the British army during the Troubles.

Eighteen soldiers died in the attack by the Provisional IRA, who ambushed a British Army convoy with two large roadside bombs at Narrow Water Castle outside Warrenpoint.

The latest desecration of the memorial site has been met with anger by local DUP MLA, Diane Forsythe, who described the incident as “disgraceful, hate fuelled vandalism”.

She added that she had attended a memorial service at the site just under a month ago.

“Over twenty wreaths and memorials [were] destroyed,” she said.

“This crime has been reported to the Police and the investigation is ongoing. Sadly it’s one of a number of hate filled events in South Down recently which me and my team have spent time with the police on.

“The unionists of South Down have seen this for years under a nationalist majority rule in our area. When people talk about a ‘New Ireland’ is this what we should expect to see right across Northern Ireland?

“There truly is no place for this in our society. I expect silence from other political party representatives as usual on this.”

The South Down MLA added that in her election literature issued earlier this year she had “championed the need for respect of our history and culture and am sad to see last night's activities show we still have a long way to go on this”.

A police spokesperson said a report of the damage at the memorial was made to officers on Sunday morning, 25 September at 11am, however, the damage could have happened sometime between Saturday at 12pm and Sunday morning. Inspector Paddy Heatley said: “This report is being treated as a hate crime and we are investigating.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam or other footage to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference number 683 25/09/22."Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.