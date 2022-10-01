Syllabus available for Banbridge festival

WITH Covid-19 mostly well behind us, the 48th Performing Arts Festival (Speech and Drama) will take to the stages in the Belmont Hotel this November.

The festival, which attracts approximately around 2,000 entries annually, starts on Monday, 21 and concludes on Friday night, 25 November with the main awards and a display of the most attractive acts in the festival, for which the audience vote for the winner.

The syllabus and details of this annual festival, approaching its 50th year in 2024 can be obtained from Patricia on 028 406 23748 by email at frank_mulligan@hotmail.com. There are over 100 classes to compete in and a Limerick (just five lines competition which can be posted or emailed in. The festival gives the first line!

En route to being speech and drama specialists

Caitlin Quinn and Lara Hughes have now successfully passed their Grade 8 Speech and Drama examination with the New Era Academy, London. They achieved this in December 2021 and are now beginning the diploma course with teacher Patricia Mulligan [Atcl,TD., GM., [NEA], MSTSD., International Adjudicator] who is very well qualified to take them all the way to a complete qualification.

The diploma, when achieved, is a recognised National qualification which will enable them to teach speech and drama.

Also proceeding to Diploma level but not in the photograph are Grace Husarz and Mallaidh McAvoy. All are hoping to be successful in their national exams in June 2023!