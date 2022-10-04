Banbridge woman's star turns is screened for Good Relations Week

A SHORT film produced by a group of local creatives was recently screened as part of 'Good Relations Week'.

Running throughout the last week of September, this year's message for the annual campaign was 'Change Starts With Us', and it was hoped that the material showcased would deliver that message to young people in the community.

This year the calendar of events featured everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity, as well as tackling issues such as gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty, and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

'Bananas', a short film roduced by the Rostrevor-based group, the Light Theatre Company, was one of the features screened to young people participating in the event.

The film stars Banbridge actress and drama teacher, Sinéad Lunny as Rose, woman in recovery from mental health issues and homelessness.

Screenwriter Csilla Toldy and director Alistair Livingstone also oversaw the project's creation and have organised several other arts events in the local area.

The film was screened for local children and community representatives at Warrenpoint Library, Warrenpoint Town Hall, and in Banbridge at Sinéad's Drama School, 'Vocalis'.

Mr Livingstone said: "Both events were well-attended and we especially delighted to get a full-house in Banbridge."

As part of the screenings, both Light Theatre and Vocalis managed to raise £425 for the Simon Community, a group which supports people affected by homelessness.

The screening contributed to the overall success of Good Relations week and helped to offer young people an insight into other walks of life.

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council commended those involved.

She said: “Thanks to all the groups and organisations who contributed to a brilliant week by pulling together such an impactful and entertaining programme as we celebrated the wide range of projects and initiatives that go on all year round in our local communities.

“This was a fantastic cross community and multicultural showcase of good relations work and we want to thank all of the local groups and organisations across the region who’ve helped us put together this dynamic programme of workshops, lectures, discussion panels, music and theatre performances, exhibitions, archive videos and lots more for people to enjoy.

“We hope the packed programme of face-to-face events, engaging online events and creative pieces of digital content in Good Relations Week 2022 offered everyone an opportunity to celebrate our diversity, reflect on the challenges we face today, and reinforce the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ with a collective drive to achieve a sustainable future for our society.”