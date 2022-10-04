Tuesday Club supports Slieve Croob First Responders

MEMBERS of Ballyward Tuesday Club presented a cheque to the Slieve Croob Community First Responders group and enjoyed an interesting talk from representatives of the organisation.

The event allowed attendants to gain an insight into the important work SCCFR carry out in the local community.

Irene Magill, a member of the Tuesday Club, spoke to The Outlook about the experience and what the group learned.

She said: “They were telling us how they got started up and a bit about what their work involves.

“We got to hear about what donations contribute and how it helps them in carrying out the important work they do.”

SCCFR was first launched last year by local woman Loretta Gribben, with the help of her two children, James and Maria.

The local woman was inspired to set up the group following her husband Seamus' tragic death from a cardiac arrest at their home back in 2014.

With 40 years of experience as a registered nurse, and seeing the growing need for a voluntary first responders group, Loretta decided to launch SCCFR.

Since then, the group have garnered a over 20 volunteers, and have continued to received support from political representatives as more and more people recognise the need for their vital service.

Members of the Ballyward Tuesday Club are among those who recognise the importance of SCCFR and that led to their decision to support the group.

Irene said: “We decided to give them a donation because none us ever know when we're going to end up in an emergency, and to get your own doctor these days is impossible.

“They deal with those emergencies until an ambulance comes and sometimes, you could be waiting for hours, so their support is really important and something a lot of people are relying on.

“They depend on voluntary workers to join so they can carry their work out, so they need the support of the countryside to keep it going.”

As they hope to continue supporting important groups such as SCCFR, the Ballyward Tuesday Club are extending a warm welcome to others in the community who may be interested in joining.

The group carry out a range of interesting activities including trips out and other social get togethers.

They're are open every Tuesday morning from 10am to 1pm at Ballyward Church Hall. If you're interested in joining the group you can contact the club's treasurer, Theresa Weaving at 07835472842.