First cup returned as preparations continue for the Banbridge Festival

THE first trophy to be returned to the Banbridge Performing Arts Festival has just arrived.

It was won by Kevin Hillen at the November 2021 festival and with 130 trophies to be won at each festival, that makes only 129 trophies to go!

Cup custodian, Mrs Oonagh King, would ask all the 2021 trophy winners to have their trophy engraved with the year 2021 and returned as soon as possible in October - ready for the 2022 festival.

All trophies are to be returned to the Belmont Hotel, which has graciously agreed to accept them.

Holding the first returned cup are Lacey-Lou McEvoy, Alex King and Amber Murphy, who no doubt are deciding how many of the 100+ competitions to enter in November and hoping they will come away with one of the many trophies up for grabs!

Also on offer is around £1,000 in bursaries… especially on the last day of competition, Friday, 25 November in the Battles of the Champions, the winners of the Pentathlons, the winners of the Limericks, the winners of the X Factor (voted by the audience) and the Lockhart Bursary. A lot to look forward to!

The syllabus and details of this annual festival, approaching its 50th year in 2024, can be obtained from Patricia Mulligan on 028 406 23748 by email at frank_mulligan@hotmail.com. There are over 100 classes to compete in and a Limerick (just five lines) competition, which can be posted or emailed in. The festival gives the first line. This competition is open to adults as well.

The first line is as follows:

“A Christmas festival seems just right!"

Can you complete the next four lines in the correct rhyme scheme?