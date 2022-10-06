Kilkeel High pupils are anti-bullying ambassadors

THREE pupils of Kilkeel High School were shortlisted for the Advancing Race Equality Awards through their art and design entries.

Ben Campbell, Oliver Chestnutt and Zoe Campbell were Kilkeel High’s successful trio.

Last year in art, pupils were asked to design a t-shirt with an anti-bullying or anti-racism theme. They could enter individually or as a group.

The pupils were selected in the ‘Anti-Bullying Ambassador of the Year Award – Secondary School’ category and were invited to attend a prestigious black-tie dinner and awards ceremony which took place last week.

Oliver made the trip to Londonderry to attend and was delighted when he and Ben’s joint entry was chosen as runner-up.

They were awarded cut-glass prizes and given the titles of Anti-Bullying Ambassadors of the Year.

Well done to all three finalists.