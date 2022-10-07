Finnish delegation visits Narrow Water

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has welcomed a delegation from Finland to visit the site of the proposed Narrow Water Bridge.

The group from the Kunta TEK Labour Union came to Victoria Lock, where the bridge will be located.

In addition to the NMD Council, the group also met with representatives of Louth County Council and the East Border Region.

The group were welcomed to Louth County Council by the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Conor Keelan where they received presentations on the Narrow Water Bridge Project and the Carlingford Lough Greenway before visiting the Greenway at Victoria Lock, the site of the Narrow Water Bridge in Warrenpoint.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Chairperson Councillor Michael Savage said: “I am delighted to welcome and demonstrate our successful experience in cross border co-operation and delivery to the Kunta TEK Labour Union Delegation.

"The Narrow Water Bridge project was of particular interest to the delegation as it demonstrates a practical example of cross border working which is progressing to the next stage of implementation.”