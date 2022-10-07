'Remembering Jim Joe' at Barnmeen fundraiser

A FUNDRAISING quiz and auction was held in Johnny Arthurs on Saturday night to remember a Barnmeen man and raise money for a good cause.

Jim Joe McAlinden, of Drumgreenagh Road, passed away in March this year after suffering a number of complications from diabetes, a condition he had dealt with for several decades before his passing.

And Saturday night's event, 'Remembering Jim Joe' acted as a fundraiser for Diabetes Research, with all monies raised to go to Queen's University Belfast.

There was tremendous support from the local community and so far a good sum has been raised in Jim Joe's memory.

If you would like to contribute, you can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jimjoemcalinden

Jim Joe's family have expressed their thanks to everyone who supported the night nd gave donations, as well as Johnny Arthurs who hosted the event and all the local businesses who sponsored prizes for the auction.