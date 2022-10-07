'Remembering Jim Joe' at Barnmeen fundraiser

Friday 7 October 2022 7:00

A FUNDRAISING quiz and auction was held in Johnny Arthurs on Saturday night to remember a Barnmeen man and raise money for a good cause.

Jim Joe McAlinden, of Drumgreenagh Road, passed away in March this year after suffering a number of complications from diabetes, a condition he had dealt with for several decades before his passing.

And Saturday night's event, 'Remembering Jim Joe' acted as a fundraiser for Diabetes Research, with all monies raised to go to Queen's University Belfast.

There was tremendous support from the local community and so far a good sum has been raised in Jim Joe's memory.

If you would like to contribute, you can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jimjoemcalinden

Jim Joe's family have expressed their thanks to everyone who supported the night nd gave donations, as well as Johnny Arthurs who hosted the event and all the local businesses who sponsored prizes for the auction.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

County Down Outlook

8 Main Street, Rathfriland

County Down

BT34 5PS

Tel: 028 4063 0202