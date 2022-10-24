Rishi Sunak to be new PM

Rishi Sunak is to be the new UK's new Prime Minister.

With candidates seeking 100 nominations from MPs, Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race to win the Conservative Party leadership with just minutes to spare.

He will replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week with the country facing huge economic challenges.

It is expected that Ms Truss will formally resign tomorrow with Mr Sunak then entering Number 10.

In a statement announcing her decision Ms Mordaunt said that the incoming Prime Minister had her full support.

"We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation," she added.