No Assembly election in December: Heaton-Harris

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has said that there will not be an Assembly election in December.

Chris Heaton-Harris had previously said that he would call an election – the second in a year – after a deadline to restore power-sharing passed last week.

An election is required to take place within 12 weeks of the deadline passing by law, however it will not take place in December.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. Since then, my engagement with the political parties has continued.

“I have had valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”