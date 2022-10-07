Bann on a low after Highfield loss

Highfield......................................26

Banbridge.....................................20

“THAT was one that got away."

So was Coach Mark McDowell’s summation of his side’s narrow defeat at Highfield on the first Saturday of the All-Ireland League season.

McDowell had always recognised that the Cork side, runners-up in Division 1B last season, would be a very difficult opening fixture for his team, especially on their home patch.

But after conceding a fourth minute try, and going into half-time 19-12 behind, Bann dominated the exchanges for long periods of the second half. That they didn’t come away from Woodleigh Park with a bonus point win was down to their inability to convert pressure into points.

“Highfield capitalised on a few errors we made to get three first half tries,” said McDowell. “But we battled hard to get back into the game and set ourselves up for the win with that second half performance.

"Unfortunately, we just couldn’t make it tell where it matters – on the scoreboard. And while we’ll take some consolation from the losing bonus point, the lads are very disappointed as they know that it should have been five.

“But that bitter disappointment in itself says a lot about the team mentality. They came down here on the back of two heavy Ulster Premiership defeats and yet played with conviction and commitment. They’ve set the bar for themselves at a new height and will go into the next few games with renewed confidence in their ability.”

The early omens were not good, with ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane finishing off in the fourth minute after his backline had created an overlap down the left flank.

But three minutes later Bann were on level terms, two lineout/mauls creating the chance for prop Ryan Emerson to muscle his way over the Highfield line from close range, James Humphreys’ conversion edging his side in front.

When Bann failed to field the re-start, Highfield were quickly on the loose ball and from a ruck close to the Bann line No 8 Miah Cronin went in for his side’s second try, with James Taylor’s conversion taking his side 12-7 ahead.

And by the 18th minute Highfield had increased that advantage to 12 points after a Bann knock-on off a lineout on halfway had seen the home backs tear open the Bann defence off the scrum, with Bohane again the finisher.

Two minutes later Bann brought themselves back within striking distance, Rob Lyttle managing to rip ball and set off on a scorching 50 metre run to the try line.

Having shared five tries in just 21 minutes, the teams played out the remainder of the half without either adding to their tally, although Taylor might have done better with a penalty attempt from 37 metres range.

The loss of primary lineout jumper Martin Vorster to injury five minutes into the second half was a blow to Bann’s hopes. The young lock had impressed so much while on the pitch, with his quality work out of touch and energy around the field, that he picked up the Sally McNally Man-of-the-Match award.

But despite that setback Bann took the game to the opposition, encamping for a long period close to the Highfield line and trying everything, including a soccer-style header from Lyttle off a cross-field kick, to breach the line. But the home defence was proving its resilience, eventually winning a penalty under the posts to bring much-needed relief.

In the 64th minute Highfield coughed up possession under Bann’s reasserted pressure. Lyttle fed Andrew Morrison and the centre linked with Humphreys to put the out-half in for a try which he just failed to better off the tee, leaving the score at 19-17.

But with eight minutes left Highfield won a scrum penalty, kicked to the corner and a couple of phases later lock Aidan Keane drove over the Bann line for his side’s bonus point try, with Taylor adding the extras.

A penalty off the re-start, won by Max Lyttle’s work at the breakdown, gave Bann the chance to reduce the deficit. Skipper Peter Cromie opted for an attempt at the posts rather than a kick to the corner. Humphreys slotted home off the tee and with no further scoring it earned Bann that bonus point, which may prove its worth at the end of the season.

Old Belvedere, 32-28 winners over St Mary’s in their opener, are the visitors to Rifle Park on Saturday. Two of Bann’s five league wins in the 21-22 season were achieved against the Dublin side. But McDowell knows that is all history, and that anything less than a repeat of the side’s efforts against Highfield will see his side fail to register a home win.

Banbridge - Adam Doherty, Ross Cartmill, Andrew Morrison, Josh Cromie, Rob Lyttle, James Humphreys, Neil Kilpatrick, Michael Cromie, Arthur Allen, Ryan Emerson, Matthew Laird, Martin Vorster, Alexander Weir, Peter Cromie (Capt), Nico Vorster. Replacements:- John Wilson, Ross Haughey, Max Lyttle, Quentin Verhagen, Aaron Kennedy, Harry Bird.

Bann Fifths..................................12

Dromore Thirds.........................30

BANBRIDGE dominated the first 10 minutes with great running from centres Calum Russell and Stephen Jackson.

Initially the Dromore defence held firm but from a scrum in Dromore’s “22” Russell broke through two tackles to score under the posts, with Francois Viljoen adding the conversion.

Dromore responded well to this score and became much more aggressive in the loose. They piled on the pressure and after 20 minutes their backs scored a well-worked but unconverted try.

The rest of the half saw Dromore attack the Bann line and after several missed penalty opportunities they eventually slotted a kick home to take a 7-8 interval lead.

Dromore started the second half strongly, picking up a second try with just five minutes played.

Bann hit back, with Barney McKevitt carrying strongly, and after a well worked lineout captain Colin Hamilton dummied the opposition to score his side’s second try, reducing the deficit to 12-15 .

The home side started losing the battle in the loose and Dromore began to spread the ball well through their experienced back line, picking up three more tries in the last ten minutes as Bann ran out of steam.